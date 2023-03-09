Durban — A former resident of Musgrave, in Durban, is being sought as a person of interest in the investigation into the unrest that unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said Hawks members from Durban’s serious and organised crime investigation unit were looking for Mbalenhle Ncube, who used to reside in the Musgrave area.

“She is being sought by police as a person of interest in the investigation into the unrest that unfolded in the province of KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021,” Mbambo said. She said that anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Lieutenant-Colonel Mputsoe at 082 784 3004. Mbalenhle Ncube is a person of interest in the investigation into the unrest that unfolded in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021. Picture: Hawks At least 354 people were killed across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng during the unrest.

Meanwhile, in January the Daily News reported that Verulam police were appealing for assistance from the community in locating a wanted suspect in connection with the July unrest murders and attempted murders. The Verulam SAPS detective unit is seeking assistance from the public with information about the whereabouts of Irshad Asif. Picture: Supplied At the time, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Verulam police are appealing for assistance from members of the community in locating a wanted suspect, Irshad Asif, in connection with an incident in which four people were fatally shot and four others were left injured in Verulam on July 12, 2021. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the court on December 7, 2021. “We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of this wanted fugitive to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Ngubane, on 079 500 1427, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.”

Some 61 alleged instigators of the July 2021 public violence appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on November 30 last year. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ANA On November 30 last year, 61 alleged instigators of the July 2021 public violence appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson, said KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara. “The State advised the court of its intention to make an application to the national director of public prosecutions to charge the accused in terms of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Act,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

“The matter was adjourned to May 12 for further investigations.” Ramkisson-Kara said the accused remained out on bail with the following conditions: they are prohibited from posting any information regarding the case on social media;

they are required to inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN; and,

they are required to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and/or their contact number. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995