Former SAfm presenter Bongi Gwala joins KZN government as new provincial spokesperson

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal government has a new provincial spokesperson. The former SABC radio presenter Bongi Gwala has replaced Lennox Mabaso as the provincial government spokesperson.

Speaking to the Daily News while trying to settle into his new office on Tuesday which he saw for the first time, Gwala confirmed his appointment but refused to discuss it, saying he wanted to speak to his principal first. The Daily News understands that Gwala will be formally introduced to the public soon. He replaces Mabaso who reportedly joined his former boss, the newly appointed Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala.

The two had worked together while Zikalala was still a premier in the province but when he was demoted to the position of the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Mabaso remained to work with Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the provincial government spokesperson until he left last week. Having joined the radio more than 20 years ago, Gwala is one of the most seasoned radio presenters in the country. Gwala also worked for the then P4 Radio while still in KwaZulu-Natal as well a Black Voice marketing Agency.