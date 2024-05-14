Former top cop appointed new MK Party spokesperson in KZN

LUNGANI ZUNGU Durban — Vincent Mdunge, the disgraced former police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, has made a stunning comeback after he was announced as the provincial spokesperson for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

Mdunge’s return was announced by the MKP, which is backed by former president Jacob Zuma, in a statement on Monday. Mdunge was the provincial spokesperson for police for a lengthy period until he resigned in 2013 after he was embroiled in the fake matric certificate saga. He was accused at the time of faking his matric certificate that he had supplied when he joined the police service in 1987.

Mdunge gradually rose through the SAPS ranks to become colonel, a position he held until his decades-long police career came crashing down after the controversy. Mdunge was found guilty and subsequently sentenced to five years in prison for this offence in 2015, but only started serving his term in 2017 after losing his appeal in the high court and also the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. He was, however, released on parole in 2019 after serving just two years of his sentence.

After his release, Mdunge went on to get a legal matric certificate and also started a security company. He also embarked on a journey for ex-convicts to rebuild their lives after long years of incarceration. Ever since his release, Mdunge maintained a low profile until his unveiling as the new spokesperson for the former president Jacob Zuma-backed MKP.

As Mdunge re-emerges from obscurity, the MKP – formed in September – is locked in a bitter feud between Zuma and Jabulani Khumalo, who claims that he founded the party. Mdunge will work alongside former ANC MP, Ndaba Gcwabaza, and Professor Thami Mkhize in manning the communication section of the MKP. The contentious matter over the rightful leader of the MKP is currently in court as tensions that threatened to destroy the party simmered.