Founder of Zulu nation, great warrior and unifier immortalised in majestic statue

Durban — Cheers and ululations filled King Shaka International Airport as the King Shaka statue was unveiled on Thursday. Hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, led by Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, in collaboration with the National Government and the Zulu Royal House, the event marked a long-awaited tribute to the Zulu warrior king.

This monument comes in response to previous criticisms regarding the first version of the statue of King Shaka that some believed misrepresented him and his legacy. The old sculpture, criticised as depicting “a herdboy” rather than the illustrious leader who founded the Zulu nation, sparked conversations around historical representation and cultural pride. During the event, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the significance of the occasion, marking it an important day because the glory of King Shaka has been raised. “The founder of the Great Zulu nation was a warrior, unifier, outstanding leader, and a nation builder. It is fitting that he has been immortalised in this statue,” said Ramaphosa.

“We will lift high our heroes. We will name our streets and buildings after them, write books about them, make television shows about them, and erect statues in their honour. We do so because these heroes represent our past and reflect our aspirations for the future,” he said. President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Premier Thami Ntuli during a ceremony unveiling the King Shaka Zulu statue at King Shaka International Airport, on Thursday. | Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu added to the momentous occasion, declaring that the name “Ingonyama” or “Isilo uShaka kaSenzangakhona” evokes deep pride and unity among the Zulu people. “Today (Thursday), we gather to honour King Shaka kaSenzangakhona and the legacy he left to shape the identity of the Zulu people, the people of this country, and the continent,” said King Misuzulu.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli reiterated the statue’s importance for KwaZulu-Natal’s commitment to cultural heritage tourism. “This statue stands as a testament to our shared commitment to preserving and celebrating our history,” he said. The premier said the unveiling marks the start of a renewed focus on cultural tourism, aimed at empowering local communities and attracting visitors to explore the rich traditions and stories of the region.

“King Shaka’s legacy is one of unity, resilience, and strength, qualities that continue to guide us forward,” Ntuli said. On the sidelines of the event, MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma noted the role of the Economic Regulation of Transport Act signed by President Ramaphosa. “As the Department of Transport in KZN, we are empowered to play a bigger role in terms of growing the aviation industry,” Duma stated.

Also at the event was Jongisizwe Madukuda who told the Daily News that he was waiting to board his flight travelling to Cape Town when he saw the unveiling. "I had to stop and watch because what I saw was very exciting and interesting," said Madukuda.