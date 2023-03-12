Four charged with alleged witchcraft murder remain behind bars as bail judgment hangs

Durban — The bail application of four men alleged to have stoned and killed a Quarry Heights woman, accusing her of witchcraft, has been adjourned at the defence’s request and will be heard in two weeks’ time. In January, Nontlahla Matoso was taken from her home at Malacca Road informal settlement, allegedly by her neighbour and three other armed men after they had assaulted her in front of her children and their father, accusing her of witchcraft.

On Thursday Bongani Zulu, Phiwenkosi Myeni, Sakhile Biyela, and Siboniso Biyela appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court charged with Matoso’s kidnapping and murder. During the bail application, State prosecutor Calvin Govender read the affidavit by investigating officer Sergeant Nhlanhla Mhlongo opposing bail. The defence then said they needed time to go through Mhlongo’s affidavit.

In his affidavit, Mhlongo said Siboniso, Sakhile, and Myeni were unemployed. They had told the court they were self-employed. The officer said the men had no fixed abode and lived in an informal settlement. He said that he was opposed to the accused being released on bail because of the seriousness of the charges.

He said that Matoso had sustained critical injuries, including a fractured skull. It’s alleged that the men kicked in the door of the woman’s home. Later that day she was found with multiple head injuries at a sports field at Greenfield Avenue in Quarry Heights. She was taken to Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital where she was admitted to ICU, but later died.