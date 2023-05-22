Four down, three to go as Durban University of Technology SRC members graduate

Durban — Seven Durban University of Technology (DUT) Student Representative Council (SRC) members are expected to graduate this season. The university said that excitement began to mount at the start of the week when graduations commenced at the Indumiso Campus Hall in Pietermaritzburg.

Graduation celebrations will continue on Monday with the last of the 33 ceremonies taking place on Wednesday, May 31 at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban. In his congratulatory message, DUT registrar Dr Maditsane Nkonoane said: “I wish to take this opportunity to convey my sincere congratulations to recent past and current members of the SRC, who are graduating during our current autumn graduations. “I am also aware that several of them are currently pursuing post-graduate studies at different levels and thus, giving credence to their commencement of life-long learning, beyond their terms of office. I am particularly delighted that we have started breeding a different type of student leadership who are conscious of the fact that SRC membership is not a career and that life awaits them beyond their term of office.”

The university said: “Four SRC members from the Midlands campuses have already graduated and three from Durban will graduate next week.” It said that first on stage was secretary-general Ntokozo Joyful Gcabashe, 26, from uMlazi who obtained his Diploma in Cost Management Accounting on Monday, May 15. He was proud of himself for making it despite the trials and tribulations he faced during his academic journey.

Next was SRC deputy president Thandolwethu April, 22, from Gcuwa in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, who obtained a Diploma in Accounting on Tuesday, May 16. April was very proud of the 2022/23 SRC for showing great leadership and for promoting academic excellence. She wished them well in the future and she was certain that their qualifications would open doors of opportunity for them. April shared the stage with SRC education and transformation officer Gideon Mthembu from KwaNdelu in uMzumbe, who obtained his Advanced Diploma in Human Resources.

Mthembu, who is currently enrolled for his Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resources, wished to become an academic as he was inspired by the DUT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Thandwa Mthembu. He believes that if Mthembu, who was once a young man from the village in Nkandla, can make it, so can he. They were followed by SRC organisation and accommodation officer Njabulo Nkomonde, 27, from eThalaneni in Nkandla, who obtained his Advanced Diploma in Public Administration last Tuesday. Nkomonde, also known as mastende (landlord), was grateful to have made it despite having limited time for his studies, due to his main focus being on assisting students with finding accommodation or any other related matter concerning student accommodation.

“Three of the Durban SRC members are gearing up to graduate next week. It’s safe to say that excitement has set in and they cannot wait for their turn to grace the graduation stage,” the university said. DUT said that leading the Durban team would be projects officer Nonhle Dlamini, 20, from Jolivet in Umzinto, who will be graduating with a Diploma in Information and Communications Technology specialising in Business Analysis. Dlamini is expected to graduate tomorrow (((Tuesday))) in Durban.

She was beaming with excitement and could not wait for her big moment. SRC treasurer-general Asanda Mngomezulu, 22, from Mondlo in Vryheid, will obtain his Diploma in Information and Communications Technology specialising in Publication Development. He will graduate on Wednesday.

All is set for his big day and he cannot wait to share it with his loved ones. Last on the list is SRC organisation and accommodation officer in Durban, Sibusiso Mbhele, 23, from uMzimkhulu. He will obtain his Diploma in Management Sciences specialising in Marketing, on Friday. He hopes his qualification will assist him in being an adaptive graduate who will positively contribute to the economic growth of his community.