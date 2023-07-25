Four killed, four injured in a shooting at a taxi rank in Port Shepstone

Durban — Four people were killed and four others sustained gunshot wounds following a shooting in Port Shepstone on Tuesday morning. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that Port Shepstone SAPS responded to a shooting incident at the Port Shepstone taxi rank.

He said that it is alleged that unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on the occupants. “Four of the occupants died as a result of the shooting, whilst a further four were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds,” Naicker said. He said that the motive of the shooting is unknown and is subject to a police investigation.

“Detectives are investigating four counts of murder and four of attempted murder,” Naicker said. “We are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report any leads via the MySAPSapp.” According to KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) spokesperson Chantell Botha, the ambulance service responded to Ryder Street in Port Shepstone for reports of a shooting.

“When emergency services arrived, they found that multiple patients had been victims of a shooting,” Botha said. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained critical injuries, three patients had sustained serious injuries, and two further patients had sustained minor injuries.” Botha said that the patients were treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

“Sadly, four patients sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived,” Botha said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, earlier this month, two people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Vanrova, oThongathi. Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said their members responded to the scene and discovered a bullet-riddled Toyota Hiace taxi stationary on the road.

“The two occupants of the vehicle were killed in the incident,” Balram said. At the time of the incident, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a case of murder had been opened. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.