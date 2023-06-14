Four of the five accused in MUT lecturer’s murder abandon their bail applications

Durban — Three more suspects in the murder of a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Shan Dwarika was kidnapped two weeks ago and his body was dumped in Inanda a week after he went missing.

Accused number one, Sihle Mkhize, 25, and accused number two, Siyabonga Mahaye, 35, had previously appeared in court on June 5, and the matter was adjourned to Tuesday in order for the State to find more evidence. Four of the accused, Mkhize, Mahaye, Kwanele Makhaye, 29, and Thobani Mhlongo, 23, abandoned their bail applications and requested to remain in custody until the case resumes on June 20. Meanwhile, accused number four, Sandile Mkhize, 34, continued with his bail application on condition that he was only facing charges of defeating the course of justice by hiding the accused inside his house knowing that they were wanted by the police.

On Tuesday, the State asked the court to only add accused number one, two, three and five for charges of one of two premeditated murders. The four accused were charged with two counts of premeditated murder, forcing violence, taking Dwarika’s cellphone, bank card and cash. Prosecutor Calvin Govender said that the State was alerted that on May 28, 2023, all the accused intentionally killed Dwarika by assaulting and kidnapping him.

“The victim was assaulted, kidnapped and killed during this incident, and this count will only relate to all of the accused except for accused number four. “The third count will also relate to the above-mentioned accused with one of kidnapping after the accused had allegedly and deliberately deprived Dwarika of the liberty of driving around in his motor vehicle against his will and forcing him to withdraw cash prior to killing him. “There is only one count that relates to accused number four, which is the count for obstructing the course of justice by hiding the two accused between May 28 and June 11, 2023, in Inanda knowing that they were wanted suspects in connection with the murder,” said Govender.

Magistrate S Zuma said that the matter had been postponed for accused number four to post a bail application on June 20, and the accused had been remanded. Meanwhile, MUT issued a statement on Tuesday calling for swift justice. MUT spokesperson Mbali Mkhize said the university had noted the magistrate’s decision to remand the suspects in the killing of Dwarika. “The accused will be remanded in custody from June 13, 2023, at least until June 20. The university community has welcomed this decision,” said Mkhize.