Four people missing after North Coast flash floods

Durban — Four people have been reported missing by their families on the North Coast following a thunderstorm that resulted in flooding in parts of Durban on Saturday night. The South African Weather Service had expected fine weather conditions in the extreme west to be otherwise partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts of the country.

On Sunday morning, Kelsey-Jae Meyrick of IPSS Search and Rescue said heavy rains on Saturday night caused flash floods and rivers to burst their banks throughout the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast. AS COMMUNITIES take stock of the damage caused by Saturday night’s flash floods on the KZN North Coast, four people have been reported missing by their families. | IPSS Medical Rescue “As communities take stock of the damage, four people have been reported missing by their families,” Meyrick said. “Two people have gone missing from their home in Tongaat, and a further two have gone missing while attempting to cross rivers in Groutville and Maphumulo.”

Meyrick added that Umhlali SAPS K9 Search & Rescue and IPSS Search & Rescue would be responding to the various areas. However the rivers remain at dangerous levels, and this will hamper efforts by rescuers. Before midnight on Saturday night, Meyrick said IPSS Search and Rescue, alongside Umhlali SAPS K9 Search and Rescue and the Community Emergency Response Team KZN rescued three people after a river running through the oThongathi central business district flooded, leaving two people stuck in a tree and a third stuck on a wall surrounded by rapidly rising water. “The three people were brought to safety by members and were found to have not sustained any serious injuries,” Meyrick said.

At that time, no fatalities had been reported, Meyrick said. Earlier in the night, Meyrick had said that the IPSS Search and Rescue division had been deployed to various areas along the KZN North Coast where there was localised flooding. She said teams had received multiple calls for help from people trapped in houses and cars. Search and rescue teams worked closely with IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics and other rescue teams to assist as many people as possible.