Four suspects arrested with suspected stolen property remanded

Durban — Four suspects arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property were remanded after appearing in court recently. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Durban North police arrested four suspects between the ages of 31 and 40 for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

“They appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody,” Netshiunda said. He said it was alleged that on February 7, four suspects travelling in a grey vehicle were flashed by a security vehicle on North Coast Road, to stop. The vehicle did not stop and sped off. They were eventually stopped and searched by law enforcement, who found house-breaking implements in their possession. They were then arrested and charged. “The suspects are also linked to a theft case which took place in Greenwood Park. Both cases will be investigated by Greenwood Park police,” Netshiunda said.

IN THEIR vehicle, the suspects had multiple house-breaking implements, cellphones, shoes, bank cards, cellphones and a brush cutter. | Marshall Security Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on the morning of the incident, during a routine patrol in the Sunningdale area, their Special Operations Team noticed a Hyundai Atos with only the driver present, prompting observation and monitoring of the vehicle by their team. He said that at approximately 4.20am, the same vehicle was spotted again, exiting Sunningdale with additional passengers and a brush cutter protruding from a window, raising suspicions among team members. “This was found to be suspicious and the vehicle was immediately followed. As soon as the vehicle spotted our team members following, they immediately started to travel at a higher speed to get away,” Powell said.

He said that with the help of Durban North SAPS, the vehicle was promptly stopped and four suspects were apprehended. IN THEIR vehicle, the suspects had multiple house-breaking implements, cellphones, shoes, bank cards, cellphones and a brush cutter. | Marshall Security “Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle multiple house-breaking implements were discovered as well as cellphones, shoes, bank cards, cellphones and a brush cutter for which the suspects could not provide a reasonable explanation,” Powell said. “Notably, one of the apprehended individuals had been previously arrested by our team in October 2020 for housebreaking and theft in the Durban North area.”