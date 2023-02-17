Four suspects in robbery of supply store arrested after police chase, shoot-out

Durban — Four suspects were arrested after a police chase and shoot-out following an armed robbery at Coedmore Supply Store and Bottle Store on Thursday morning. Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu said that, at about 10.15am, while Durban metro police task team members were patrolling in regard to business forum complaints, and while approaching Coedmore Supply Store on Coedmore Road, the team members noticed a silver VW Polo sedan with about six persons in it.

“When they observed the police vehicle approaching, the driver of the suspects’ vehicle took off at high speed towards the police pointing his firearm in the direction of the police and firing several shots at them,” Zungu said. He said the metro police members immediately took evasive action and steered the vehicle away from the gunfire. The suspects fled into the bushes, abandoning the vehicle containing the alcohol and cigarettes from the robbery. Police recovered a vehicle, alcohol, cigarettes and a firearm. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service “Metro police alighted from their vehicle and returned fire at the vehicle and its occupants. The driver then drove over the kerb and sped off,” Zungu said.

“Two other suspects who were on foot ran down towards NPC (Natal Portland Cement). Metro police gave chase and the one suspect dropped a bin bag full of cigarettes and ran into the bushes. “At that stage, metro police observed a white Toyota Corolla driving towards them at high speed. When they observed the police, they turned into Unit Avenue and into Braid Avenue, which is a cul-de-sac.” “As metro police approached the vehicle, the suspects fled into the bushes, abandoning the vehicle containing the alcohol and cigarettes from the robbery,” Zungu said.

He said that Bellair SAPS detectives then took over the situation. Zungu said police recovered a vehicle, alcohol, cigarettes and a firearm at the scene. “Four suspects were arrested by SAPS Bellair detectives after receiving information from the community,” Zungu said.