Four suspects nabbed with four firearms, ammunition in KZN

Durban — Police arrested wanted suspects with firearms in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said uThukela District police arrested four suspects aged between 28 and 29, for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“On Sunday night, June 23, police conducted a multidisciplinary operation at eNtshele where they arrested four wanted suspects who were found in possession of a rifle, two pistols, a revolver and ammunition,” Ngcobo said. The suspects were charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Ngcobo said the recovered firearms would undergo ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country.

“Police investigations are still ongoing. The suspects will appear in the eZakheni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 24,” Ngcobo said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter on Sunday morning, the Marshall Security Special Operations Team apprehended a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition. A suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition. Picture: Marshall Security Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said the arrest, executed with precision and in collaboration with local task teams, underscoring their unwavering commitment to ensuring community safety.

Powell said on Saturday, the role players received reliable information about a suspect believed to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm. Despite several attempts to locate the individual, the suspect remained elusive. Then on Sunday at 5am, they received new information on the possible location of the suspect. “Acting swiftly, our officers in conjunction with the iLembe SAPS District task team and Umhlali SAPS task team, we conducted a well-planned operation resulting in the suspect’s arrest,” Powell said.

“This successful operation exemplifies the efficiency and dedication of Marshall Security and our collaborative efforts with local law enforcement teams. Our commitment to safeguarding the community remains our top priority,” Powell added. “Marshall Security expresses gratitude to the iLembe SAPS District task team and Umhlali SAPS task team for their invaluable support and collaboration. Together, we continue to strive for a safer environment for all residents,” he said. Ngcobo confirmed that Umhlali police arrested a 36-year-old man for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The arrest emanates from an incident in which a man was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition at Shakashead.