Fourth attempt at pre-trial for alleged hitmen facing 15 murders

Durban — On Thursday was the fourth time that a pre-trial date was set for two Durban alleged hitmen facing 15 murder charges in the Durban High Court. On the last occasion that the pre-trial conference was meant to be heard the men’s private defence indicated that he had not finished consulting with his clients and was therefore not ready to proceed with pre-trial.

On Thursday the men’s counsel Sthembiso Nkatha explained to Judge Bruce Bedderson that he had challenges one of which was that he had not been placed in funds. “I have been prevented from entering Westville Prison, on two occasions I have not been able to fully consult,” he said. Sbonelo “Madanon” Wiseman Shangase, 32, and Thalente Mkhize, 36 altogether face 28 counts 15 of which are murders that include a mass shooting where six people were killed in Inanda in January last year.

“You might have to get a court order for entry at Westville that's a different issue, let's talk about funds here because there will be an issue if this is the case. If you proceed, know that once you put your toe in the water you won't be able to withdraw. If they (the accused) want Legal Aid representation let that be dealt with now. They have been in custody for a long time and we need to get to trial. Do you still want to remain on board without being placed in funds, if yes know that you are handcuffed to the train and won't be able to jump off,” said Bedderson. Both accused indicated to the court that they wanted to be represented by Nkatha and would have the necessary funds for him to represent them through the estimated 10-week trial. The matter stood down for Nkatha to consult with the two men following which he told the court that both accused would be placing him in funds and he would be consulting with them at Westville prison.

Senior State Prosecutor Advocate Krishen Shah said that the State anticipated ten weeks for trial in the absence of admissions. “I've been informed by Nkatha that the accused won't be making any admissions. There are well over one hundred state witnesses,” he said. The men’s pre-trial was set for July.

The duo is charged with the murder of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen who was shot and killed on Brickfield Road in 2022 as well as that of Brendan Thandroyen, his daughter Bianca Afrika, and his brother Craig Thandroyen who were shot and killed on Mazeppa Road in the Point area. Brendon and Craig died instantly while Afrika who was a matric pupil at Northlands Girls’ High School died later that day after being rushed to hospital. The alleged hit men in relation to this shooting face two attempted murder charges as two other people including Craig's 13-year-old son survived the shooting.

They are also charged with the killing of Moideen’s neighbour Shaheed Moodel which happened just weeks before Moideen’s murder in what is thought to be a case of mistaken identity with the intended target being Moideen. In January 2022 the two accused are alleged to have shot and killed six people Amaoti in Inanda outside Durban. Wandile Fanaphi, 17, Qhaphelani Mkhovu, 20, Mlondi Getane, 22, Mlondi Kunene, 25, Lindo Sphambo, 22, and Philip Hinsa were gunned down execution-style.