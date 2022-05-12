Fourth-year medical student expected to appear in court for fraudulent matric certificate and altered pass marks

Durban – A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in court for fraud after he allegedly forged his matric certificate and altered his pass marks to gain entry into university in 2010. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspect is expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court for fraud which happened in the Umbilo area in Durban.

“It is alleged that the suspect forged his matric certificate and altered the pass marks in order to gain admission at the university in 2010. Whilst he was doing his fourth year at medical school, it was discovered that he used a fraudulent certificate,” Mhlongo said. He said a case of fraud was reported at the Umbilo police station for further investigation and the man was arrested. “The case was provisionally withdrawn and the investigation was taken over by the Hawks’ Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation hence he was summoned to appear before the court on May 31, 2022,” Mhlongo said.

Meanwhile, two suspects, 33 and 45, are expected to appear in the Durban Regional Court for insurance fraud which happened in Durban. “It is alleged that the 33-year-old suspect applied for R6.5 million life cover in one of the insurance companies in February 2020. Three months later, the 45-year-old beneficiary submitted a claim alleging that the insured person is dead. The insurance company ‘smelt the rat’ and investigated the matter.” “It was discovered that the supposed departed person was alive and a case of fraud was reported at Berea police station,” Mhlongo said.

He said the docket was allocated to the Hawks team from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further handling. “They were both served with summons yesterday (Tuesday), May 10, 2022, and are expected to appear in court on July 5, 2022,” Mhlongo said. Daily News