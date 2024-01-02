Fraud suspect arrested after victim recognises him

Durban — A suspect appeared in court after he was arrested for allegedly using someone’s bank card without their consent in Durban North. The suspect was arrested last week Wednesday.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that just before 4pm that afternoon, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call from a member of the public. The caller needed assistance after recognising a suspect who was wanted in a recent fraud case. It was alleged that the suspect had used the member of the public’s credit card over the weekend to buy items fraudulently from a well-known supermarket in the Durban North area after his wallet was stolen. Powell said that their Special Operations Team members were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Guided by the detailed description provided by the caller, they successfully identified and apprehended the suspect without delay,” Powell said. He added that Durban North SAPS arrived on the scene a short while later and transported the suspect to Durban North SAPS to be charged with fraud. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the arrest.

Ngcobo said that Durban North police arrested a 28-year-old man for fraud after an incident where a 55-year-old man alleged that his bank card was used without his consent on December 23 in Durban North. “The suspect appeared before Durban Magistrate’s Court on December 28, 2023,” Ngcobo said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last month, a suspect who allegedly solicited deposits or transportation fees for large industrial equipment, which he never actually possessed, was arrested for trying to sell a woman a generator.