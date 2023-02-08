Frustration as uMlazi hospital has been without water for days

Durban — Patients and staff are being supplied 5-litre water bottles after a burst water pipe left the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi without a water supply since Friday. A pipe ruptured in the vicinity of the Glebelands Hostel, leaving the surrounding areas without water.

DA eThekwini executive committee member Andre Beetge said during a site inspection on Monday they identified several issues, among which was the concern over the pipe supplying the hospital with water being embedded within the construction of a bridge on Griffiths Mxenge Highway in uMlazi V section. Beetge said while the situation in Prince Mshiyeni was unfortunate, they were working tirelessly to bring relief to those affected. On Tuesday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said hospital management had implemented a multipronged contingency plan that has ensured the hospital’s continued functioning, albeit at reduced capacity. Simelane said drinking water for patients and staff was being supplied in 5l water bottles. Furthermore, 30 Jojo Tanks were being installed in strategic positions of the hospital.

“A water tanker from the eThekwini Municipality is stationed full-time in the hospital and providing water. More tankers have been requested from the municipality, and the indication is that supply chain processes are being finalised to secure the provision of more water,” said Simelane. Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital at uMlazi has been without water for days. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Two water tankers will also assist with refilling the hospital’s main water reservoir. She added that the water tankers with drivers from the 11 districts in the department were also being mobilised to the eThekwini district so that to assist with filling the reservoir in the hospital. Simelane said 30 mobile toilets have been hired and were being used to support sanitation services. She said since Tuesday 898 patients were admitted to the hospital. It was still able to manage booked outpatients attending its outpatient clinics.

“There are 55 orthopaedic patients currently admitted. Patients who require orthopaedic care are being shared between R K Khan and Addington. The hospital has continued to manage emergency surgical and maternity cases,” said Simelane. She added that the four split air-conditioning units were being installed in four theatres to ensure availability of two emergency obstetrics and gynaecological theatres, as well as two other emergency theatres in the main theatre. A health worker, who refused to be named, said that working has been difficult since they do not have water.

“I have to carry water from my house every day.” City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said uMlazi residents were informed of a water supply interruption due to a burst water pipe on the South Coast Bridge over the Umlaas Canal. He said that teams were on site.