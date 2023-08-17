Frustration at yet another delay in Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial

Durban — There have been several delays in the corruption and fraud trial of former eThekwini Municipality mayor Zandile Gumede and others. The retired city official who is a witness has missed court for two days because of illness. Gumede and her co-accused are facing more than 2 000 charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act worth more than R300 million relating to a Durban Solid Waste tender.

On Tuesday the Durban High Court was told that the witness, whom we cannot name to protect his identity, was unwell and could not come to court. The court had suggested that the State brought another witness if this witness would be unable to appear. However, State prosecutor Ashika Lucken told the court on Wednesday that they had a medical certificate and that the witness would be available on Friday. Judge Sharmaine Balton postponed the case to Friday morning.

The defence had wanted to file an application for full disclosure of the police docket. The court had to adjourn 10 minutes to give counsel a chance to discuss this. However, after the adjournment the State said it was going to provide the docket. Judge Balton said she thought by now the docket would have been made available to the other counsel. However, Lucken said the docket had been made available and said the hard drive which contained the docket might have been corrupted as it went to four councils. She said she would make the docket available so there would be no need for the application to take place. The court proceedings were delayed for two hours with counsel being in and out of the chambers and holding meetings outside the courtroom.