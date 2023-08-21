Fugitive wanted by Interpol arrested by Durban metro police

Durban — The Durban metro police arrested a fugitive from Swaziland wanted by Interpol for a string of armed robberies and the murder of a Swaziland police official. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana confirmed that the metro police identified and arrested the fugitive.

Sisilana said that Interpol provided a description and warrant of arrest documents to the metro police with a list of suspected locations within the Durban central business district. She said that the metro police’s district and inner-city team conducted an operation and members were deployed on foot and motor patrol. Sisilana said that three suspects were identified during the investigation, and one matched the description.

“Swaziland’s most wanted fugitive was apprehended outside a Shoprite store on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street in Durban. According to Interpol’s report, the apprehended perpetrator is one of three most wanted suspects by Swaziland’s law enforcement agencies and has been on the run since December 2021. The suspect was detained at the Durban North SAPS station,” Sisilana said. She added that metro police were continuing to investigate other cases and were following leads. No further arrests have been made.

According to the Durban metro police Facebook page, before the takedown, three suspects were seen and one fitted the description (same clothing in photo) on Anton Lembede and Joe Slovo streets, and when they noticed that they were being followed, they ran. They were pursued and apprehended outside Shoprite. The metro police said that further investigation and suspect tracing were conducted in the inner west areas with no arrests but positive information. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.