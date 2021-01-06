Funeral parlours call for patience as bodies pile up

DURBAN - FUNERAL parlours are appealing to customers who have lost loved ones to be patient and understanding as they are also under pressure to deliver their best service while facing challenges of their own. According to the provincial Department of Health statistics, between December 22 last year and yesterday, 503 and 165 people died from Covid-19 complications in eThekwini and uMgungundlovu districts respectively. Dhayalan Moodley of Isipingo Funeral Services described the demand as absolute chaos. Moodley said they were trying their best to meet the demand and working as long as 20 hours, but the community was demanding. “People are becoming agitated. We understand their position but they should also understand ours,” said Moodley.

He said the sudden increase in deaths was frightening.

Moodley said some funeral services were at a breaking point because they were picking up bodies and conducting funerals while trying to satisfy all customers.

Phoenix Funerals’ director Uresha Mishra said it was as if they were in a war zone because the deaths were not stopping.

Mishra said customers wanted “things to be done now”.

“We cannot do removals immediately because we are inundated with death. We are doing the best we can and we need the community to be patient. We are capable of doing the work and not delaying on purpose,” Mishra said.

She said they understood that it was difficult for people (who) had lost loved ones and they were sympathetic, but they could not cope with the amount of deaths.

“Our turnaround time is longer and not as fast as it used to be. We are also delayed at hospitals, sometimes the paperwork is not ready,” she said.

“The first wave was nothing compared to this.”

She said their staff was working around the clock and getting at least two hours of sleep daily.

Pinetown Funeral Services director Clive Moodley said people did not seem to understand what their services required.

“We’re picking up 10 to15 bodies at a time, but people expect bodies to be picked up immediately,” said Moodley.

“There’s a queuing system when we’re collecting bodies from homes and hospitals.”

They were recently made to wait from 10am to 5pm for a body at a hospital which also put a strain on them.

Moodley said it was not that they did not want to work, in fact, they were now starting at 3am and working up to at least 11pm.

Newlands City Funerals director Koshik Maharaj said picking up bodies was a major battle and they faced a number of obstacles with families.

“We have to test whether someone died of Covid-19 or not, so we can conduct the funeral accordingly. Sometimes when we get the results and the person was Covid-19-positive, the family doesn’t want to accept that the person tested positive. They are in denial,” said Maharaj.

“I was recently threatened with a lawsuit as to why I wanted to run a Covid-19 test.”

Maharaj said people still needed to be educated about Covid-19 and conducting Covid-19 funerals.

Imbali Funerals owner Nesh Jadoo said Pietermaritzburg was coping and did not have problems as experienced in Durban.

He said they were doing their best to assist families.

Jadoo however, called on people not to attend funerals and only send messages of condolences because funerals were virus superspreaders. Nobody was policing funerals, he said.

