Futurelife and SuperSport Schools sign three-year nutrition deal for future sports stars

Durban — Futurelife has recently been named the official nutritional sponsor of SuperSport Schools, to promote healthy living for children. The three-year deal will see both the South African food company and the national broadcaster working together. Their aim is to combine nutrition and sport in a long-term collaboration aimed at celebrating and supporting future stars both on and off the field.

The three-year sponsorship includes access for students, parents and coaches to nutritional expertise, dieticians and nutrition support at partner schools, among other features. Futurelife’s managing director, Mark Bunn, said the decision to partner with SuperSport Schools was an easy one, as there was an obvious synergy between the two organisations’ missions. “Both companies want to celebrate, educate, support and encourage South African children towards healthy living both on and off the field,” said Bunn.

Bunn commended the exposure that SuperSport provided pupils on the field, and said the deal would go a long way towards ensuring that future stars were developed, while also offering participants access to proper nutritional support and advice that would have long-term benefits. Bunn said that the significance of this collaboration was far-reaching and would, over the next three years, potentially impact 177 600 children from 148 schools at 118 major festivals. He also said there was a projection of 22 700 live matches played by more than 7 000 teams across more than 20 sporting codes, all broadcast via the SuperSport Schools app and its dedicated linear channel on SuperSport (channel 216), which launched on March 1.

SuperSport Schools’ general manager, Gerhard Steyn. Picture: Supplied SuperSport Schools’ general manager, Gerhard Steyn, said school sports formed the foundation upon which great sporting nations were built. “A strong foundation, however, starts with both an understanding of and access to good nutrition. For young athletes, this access is critical not only to their sporting success, but more importantly to their growth, development, and overall well-being,” he said. Steyn said the SuperSport Schools app currently had over 290 000 registered users, and that number was rapidly growing.