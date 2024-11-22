Gambia’s education minister outlines ambitious plans for vocational training and partnerships

In an exclusive interview with the Daily News at the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin, China on Friday, Professor Pierre Gomez, the Gambia's Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, articulated a bold transformative vision for vocational and technical education aimed at addressing the significant skills gap affecting the nation and the broader African continent. Reflecting on his own educational journey, Gomez shared his early experiences engaging with South African literature and its profound influence during the apartheid era.

Now, as an advocate for vocational education, he is determined to lead The Gambia towards a prosperous future through a revamp of its educational framework. "Education is the key to economic liberation," he said. Gomez outlined a series of initiatives being implemented in The Gambia, emphasizing that the nation is prioritising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to foster economic growth. A significant focus is on establishing a higher education trust fund, introducing a student loan scheme, and launching a research and innovation fund tailored to enhance the skills necessary for today’s job market.

"We aim to ensure that education liberates our youth, empowering them to create jobs rather than merely seeking employment," Gomez noted. The Gambia's strategy includes curriculum reviews, which align learning objectives with industry needs, ensuring that students receive relevant training that prepares them for the workforce from the outset. Addressing the stark realities of rural-urban migration and the perilous journey many Gambian youths undertake in search of better opportunities abroad, Gomez firmly believes that education can provide a viable alternative.

"An educated youth is less susceptible to the allure of irregular migration. They will understand their potential and the value of contributing to their nation," he explained. In his conversation with the Daily News, Gomez acknowledged that successful educational reform would hinge on public-private partnerships and collaboration with international allies. "We are actively engaging with nations like South Africa and Nigeria, sharing expertise and resources to enrich our educational landscape," he said.

The minister also highlighted the importance of drawing lessons from China's rapid economic transformation, which he attributes to strategic investments in education. "China understood that investing in education changed lives and built a new future," he said. As part of a broader regional vision, Gomez expressed a desire for The Gambia to be integrated into collaborative frameworks such as BRICS, which would facilitate educational exchanges and mutual growth among member nations. "We must foster intra-African cooperation and support each other. Africa can only advance if we unite in our mission to uplift our communities through education," he concluded.