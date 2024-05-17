Gap Fixers of South Africa backing MK Party

Durban — Following a failed court bid to have the elections postponed, Gap Fixers of South Africa and its allies, were likely to throw their weight behind uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). The newly-formed Gap Fixers of SA has prominent figures within its ranks – including Sbu Mpisane – the former Durban metro policeman famed for his luxurious lifestyle with his ex-wife Shauwn Mkhize.

Mpisane’s hopes of his party contesting the May 29 elections were dashed after the Constitutional Court last Friday dismissed the court application for the elections to be postponed. His party was among the parties that were disqualified by the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) from contesting the watershed May 29 elections. The parties, including the Labour Party led by Joseph Mathunjwa, held a marathon meeting on Wednesday to agree on the party the grouping would support at the polls.

Themba Buthelezi, the founder and president of Gap Fixers of SA, hinted during an interview with the Daily News that the parties were leaning towards MKP, led by former president Jacob Zuma because their ideologies are aligned. “We resolved today that we will select two parties and then vote for one party that we will support in the elections,” said Buthelezi. He said the deadline for picking the party to support was May 18 – a mere 12 days before the much-anticipated elections. He said they would conduct intense lobbying ahead of the deadline.

In an interview with the Daily News before the Apex Court’s fatal ruling, Mpisane had accused the IEC of being unfair towards small parties – a claim that the commission has repeatedly dismissed. Mpisane, chairperson of Gap Fixers SA, was a known generous ANC benefactor for a long time until his fallout with ex-wife Shauwn Mkhize. When he announced that he joined Gap Fixers of SA, he said his decision was inspired by the “unfair” treatment of former president Zuma by the governing party.