Gayton McKenzie responds to John Steenhuisen

Durban — Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mackenzie has accused the DA of not negotiating with good faith with regard to forming another coalition to oust ANC-led coalition in Joburg. In a long letter McKenzie penned to DA leader John Steenhuisen, on Monday, the PA leader dismissed the DA’s assertion that the PA was a proxy for the ANC, asking if that was the case why the PA voted against the ANC in support of the budget in Tshwane.

Responding to the Steenhuisen letter point by point, McKenzie reminded him that there was currently no coalition in Joburg nor coalition structures with formal status. He added that, the precedent was established that when a government falls, the coalition is dissolved and must be reconstituted in the event the opportunity to return to government re-opens. “Mr Steenhuisen, you are correct only insofar as you have accepted that there is currently no coalition involving you in Joburg. There is, however, a coalition involving other parties. I was under the impression that the reason you reached out to me to begin discussions was to change this fact. Perhaps I misunderstood why I was asked to attend a personal meeting with you in Cape Town right after the long weekend when I had no intention of going to Cape Town, and then another meeting at your offices in Joburg a week and a half later when I had no intention of being in Joburg,” said McKenzie.

He said despite the many insults that the DA had brainstormed against his party and him personally over the past two years, he had to attend the meeting in good spirit. Furthermore, he said he was mentioning this since none of the issues that he had raised as misgivings against the PA, and by extension him, were unknown to the DA before asking for a meeting. The PA leader also reminded the DA leader that the discussion that was held with the DA in Joburg did not constitute negotiations. Read the full letter