Generator moved to dam to pump raw water during load shedding and power outages

Durban — The relocation of a diesel backup generator from the Maphumulo Water Treatment Plant to iMvutshane Dam will bring relief by mitigating the negative impacts of load shedding and regular power outages on the water supply to the community of Maphumulo, in the iLembe District Municipality. That is according to Umgeni Water on Tuesday, after the diesel-powered generator was moved.

Umgeni Water said the generator will assist during load shedding and power outages to pump raw water from iMvutshane Dam to the Maphumulo Water Treatment Plant. “This is meant to alleviate the lack of water supply during times when power is not available,” Umgeni Water said. The large generator that will assist during load shedding and power outages to pump raw water from iMvutshane Dam to the Maphumulo Water Treatment Plant to curb water-supply interruptions. Picture: Umgeni Water Before moving the generator, a team conducted a site inspection to avoid problems that could arise during the transportation of the generator.

The operation was executed by Umgeni Water's operations division in the presence of iLembe District Municipality mayor Thobani Shandu, and Maphumulo Local Municipality mayor ZF Khuzwayo-Dlamini. The water entity issued a public notice about the closure of the road to iMvutshane Dam on Tuesday. The road was to be closed to the public and motorists in two phases on Tuesday for a heavy-duty vehicle to transport a large generator to the dam for installation as a backup power supply.

The first road closure was to be between 10am and 12pm and the second in the afternoon was going to be determined by when the generator is left at the installation site. During both closures, no pedestrians and motorists were allowed to use the road. The road was to be reopened immediately after the first two-hour closure and after the afternoon one-hour closure. "The installation of the generator at the iMvutshane Dam is imperative to ensure continuous raw water supply from the dam for treatment at the Maphumulo Water Treatment Plant, even during periods of load shedding or unplanned power supply failures," Umgeni Water said. The large generator that will assist during load shedding and power outages to pump raw water from iMvutshane Dam to the Maphumulo Water Treatment Plant to prevent water-supply interruptions. Picture: Umgeni Water