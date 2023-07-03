Girl, 17, impregnated by dad after alleged rape gives birth

Durban — DNA has been taken from the baby that was given birth to by a teenager alleged to have been raped and impregnated by her 38-year-old father. This emerged in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday where the man who was granted R4 000 bail also had his second application to have his bail amount reduced declined by Magistrate Wendalynn Robinson.

“The matter is on the roll today for further investigations and had been marked final for such. “DNA samples have been taken from the newborn baby and the State is waiting for the analysis of these to be filed. “As the matter was marked final for adjournments for purposes of investigation I ask that it be adjourned for a decision on transfer from the regional court prosecutor,” said State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu.

In the dock, the man raised his hand asking to speak to his Legal Aid attorney Mcebo Buthelezi. “The accused instructs me that the amount of R4 000 bail is too high and he can’t afford it as he was the only one employed at home. “My instructions are to apply for a bail reduction.

“Bail was granted in February it’s clear that the accused can’t afford the bail amount. “This court found that he was a suitable candidate for bail, I ask that the bail be reduced,” said Buthelezi. The magistrate refused to grant the man a reduction in his bail amount.

“The request was refused in April and I am refusing it now,” she said. Previously in refusing the application, the Magistrate had said that there was a reason why bail was set at R4 000 and the court needed good reasons to grant a reduction. The matter was adjourned to July for a decision on transfer to the regional court which was the trial court.

The teenager at the time her father was applying for bail had been seven months pregnant. And at the time the court, during the bail application, had heard from the investigating officer that the case was reported to the SAPS in January by a concerned member of the public who wished to remain anonymous. The investigating officer Sergeant Balungile Mgobhozi while on the stand at that time had said that DNA would form part of her investigation adding that she was preparing to do a paternity test when the baby was born.

She had further explained the dynamics of the case as she implored the court to deny the man bail saying that the victim did not seem to understand that what had been done to her allegedly by her father was wrong. Mgobhozi said when she interviewed the victim she told the officer to mind her own business and that she did not want her father arrested and that she wanted to continue living with him. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.