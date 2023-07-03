Girl, 7, drowns after being swept away by a wave in uMhlanga

Durban — A seven-year-old girl drowned at a beach in Durban over the weekend. Medi Response said that on Sunday they responded to Durban View Beach in uMhlanga after receiving reports of a drowning in progress.

“On arrival of paramedics, members of the public had already pulled the seven-year-old girl from the surf and CPR was initiated in conjunction with uMhlanga lifeguards,” Medi Response said. “Despite extensive efforts of Medi Response advanced life support paramedics and lifeguards, the patient was declared deceased. “We extend our sincere condolences to the family and all those affected by this tragedy,” Medi Response said.

KZN VIP Protection Services also responded to the scene and reported that they were alerted to the drowning by onlookers who watched helplessly as they could not get to a child who was swept away by a wave. A seven-year-old girl was pulled from the surf and CPR was initiated. However, despite efforts, the child was declared dead. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services Spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said attempts to resuscitate the child were continued for more than 30 minutes on the scene, and after all attempts made to save the child failed, she was sadly declared dead. “Our heartfelt condolences to the family and also those who were traumatised while trying to assist. Thank you to all emergency services who responded,” Naidoo said.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Durban North police are investigating an inquest following an incident that occurred at Durban View Road in Umhlanga Rocks. “It is alleged that the seven-year-old victim was walking along the shoreline when she was pulled in by a strong wave and drowned. The victim was declared dead at the scene,” Ngcobo said. Last month, Lifesaving South Africa president Dhaya Sewduth said that in April 2021, the UN, at the 75th Sitting of the UN General Assembly, adopted the first World Drowning Prevention Day, July 25, endorsed and actioned by the World Health Organization.

Sewduth said they are seeking support in recognising World Drowning Prevention Day in South Africa on this day. Lifesaving South Africa said that on average around 1 500 citizens lose their lives annually in fatal drownings, and many are incapacitated through non-fatal drownings. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.