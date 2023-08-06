Girlfriend to testify in murder case of teen

Durban — The murder case against a 16-year-old who allegedly stabbed and killed another teenager is to resume on Monday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. In March last year, 15-year-old Jayden Glazer was allegedly stabbed after school by a 16-year-old grade 10 fellow pupil in Ashley, Pinetown.

The two teens both attended Chosen Independent Studies where Glazer was in grade 9. It’s alleged that on the day of the stabbing, there had been a fistfight between Glazer and the accused, who can’t be named as he is still a minor. The 16-year-old faces a charge of murder, the trial is being heard in-camera.

The trial had been meant to resume on Friday this is after it had been adjourned on 25 July, however, on Friday it did not sit. The girlfriend of the accused was expected to testify, according to Glazer’s mother, Jorina Pretorius, who was at court there was an issue with the witness testifying on Friday and the matter was adjourned to Monday for such. She said that the teen girl was expected to take the stand over two days, Monday and Tuesday.

Pretorius said a third witness was to testify on August 16 again. So far the court has heard evidence from a teen who had recorded the moments leading up to Glazer’s stabbing on his cellphone. He has told the court that a fistfight had allegedly been set on that day, it was there that the accused allegedly stabbed Glazer.