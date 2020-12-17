Glebelands residents fear return of violence after group of men demand R50

Durban - RESIDENTS of Glebelands Hostel say that they are living in fear of the return of violence and bloodshed that plagued the hostel between 2014 and 2016 after a group of unknown men, believed to be hitmen, told residents that each of them with a room in blocks 55, 56 and 57 must pay them R50. According to residents, money was collected from them for protection in the past on a frequent basis but payments stopped in 2017 coinciding with the arrests of alleged rogue police officer former Durban Central detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu and his seven co-accused. Dubbed the “Glebelands Eight”, these men are currently on trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 22 charges which include racketeering, and numerous murders that happened at the hostel between 2014 and 2016. Residents said that they were not told what the money was for and fear that it would be used for illicit activities because in the past, money was collected from residents in order to pay off hitmen. Speaking to the Daily News, on condition of anonymity, a resident said demands for residents to pay money to so-called hitmen was frequent during December as it was protection money for people who had to travel back home for the festive season. However, this time around it was not specified what the money was for.

“During December, we have people that tell us to pay this amount in order to protect our belongings because people break into your room when you go back home. Now these people who came here told us they are hitmen, and we should pay. This is worrying because this could start violence as there could be a power struggle as people fight to collect that money when they see they could generate an income if they collect at all these blocks,” he said.

Ward councillor Robert Mzobe said he had not been notified of recent incidents of extortion, but urged residents to report any unlawful activities to the authorities.

According to community activist Vanessa Burger, residents have reported incidents of violence which included four murders and one shooting since September.

“This sudden increase in violence after nearly two years of peace is a major cause for concern. The authorities cannot allow Glebelands killings to flair up again, especially as the local government elections next year are likely to result in carnage in KwaZulu-Natal.”

KZN Violence Monitor Mary de Haas believed that the recent reports of violence were retaliations from residents.

“The current problems do not seem to be connected with the former pattern of violence. What has been happening, however, is that people in some of the nearby blocks have been killed, as was another guy is Block 45 who was also shot recently, who had apparently been collecting money for those currently on trial.”

“One of the deceased is described as a thug from the Eastern Cape who was hiding out in one of these blocks, who was apparently killed by another thug. The recent killings in those blocks are described as being of criminals who kept extorting money and were killed because people were fed up with it.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said crime hotspots, including hostels, would be high priority areas for police during the festive period.

’’Our festive season operations also includes additional deployments to hostels and other hot spots in the province. Crime in the hostels are a concern and will be given special focus during the festive season. We will also focus on areas such as Inanda which still tops the province in terms of murders followed by Plessislaer.’’

The police did not comment on the R50 residents were told to pay nor the recent murders at the hostel.

Daily News