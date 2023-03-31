Good Samaritan to the rescue after confiscating a poached grey duiker

Durban — A Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a poached duiker when he confiscated the animal from its poacher. The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) reported that on Sunday it received a call from a concerned member of the public from Hammarsdale, who informed them that he had confiscated a male grey duiker as it was a victim of poaching. He had taken the grey duiker and placed him in his tool shed.

“Adult male duiker are strong and in order for him to be released safely, he needed to be darted,” Crow said. The centre said that thanks to the great collaboration between Crow, the vet and a generous donation by the member of the public that came to the rescue, they were able to dart the grey duiker and release it safely. “Unfortunately, reports of poaching are increasing in the Hammarsdale area, which required us to release the grey duiker in another area,” Crow said.

If you encounter a situation where an animal has been poached, do not hesitate to report this to your local SPCA, so we can stop this from happening again, it said. A roll of different steel wires was found not far from where a snare had been set in a greenbelt. Picture: Snare Aware Meanwhile, earlier this month, Snare Aware reported that at the end of February, the Snare Aware team headed out to a local hotspot, Karridene, to re-sweep the area that has been one of its most active greenbelts with regards to poaching. Snare Aware said the team thoroughly swept multiple old hotspots and was pleased to find them clear of snares and any human activity.