Gospel singer set to make waves in the music industry and leave a legacy

Durban — With a successful career, and her widely acclaimed debut studio album, Ode to God, multi-talented Ayanda Sibisi is determined to leave her mark on the entertainment industry scene. Sibisi, 37, is an all-round creative as she not only captivates audiences with her vocals but has grabbed the attention of television critics with the numerous roles on the box.

Speaking to the Daily News on her visit to KwaNdengezi, Durban, where she was born and raised, she revealed her excitement about her first album and how it is a way of giving back to God. “There are things I had thought I was going to achieve at a younger age, but here I am with my first album at 37 years of age. I wasted so much time with addictions and alcohol, but I’m just grateful I was able to re-focus on my gift,” she said. Sibisi obtained her national diploma in drama studies at the Durban University of Technology.

Her passion for the arts is evident in her work as an actress, musician, and executive producer at Eyethu Films. On celebrating Women’s Day this week, she said the holiday had a significant part in her life. “To think we have been the most oppressed gender, and the role those women played in 1956 for us to be where we are today. Every day should be a Women’s Day or rather call it Banyana Banyana Day.”

Last year, Sibisi’s hit gospel amapiano song Bayede received critical acclaim, earning a nomination for Best Music Video at the 15th Crown Gospel Awards. “Although I did not win, being nominated was more than enough as it showed I am going somewhere with my career,” she said. The song continues to dominate the airwaves, with high rotation on numerous radio stations nationwide.

She has also left an indelible mark on the acting world. Audiences have seen her in various TV roles, including MaMzobe in The Herd, the go-getter Lindi in the romantic comedy Hawema!, and Fikani's mother on the popular 7de Laan. She has also made memorable guest appearances on The Queen, Rockville, and SABC1’s 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right. “My versatility and on-screen presence have made me an all-round sought-after performer in the industry. I am also excited about my lead role in the play Third Word Express, which has garnered widespread acclaim, and got me seven nominations at the upcoming Naledi Awards,” said Sibisi.

Beyond the small screen, Ayanda has showcased her theatrical prowess in numerous musical productions. Her talent has taken her to international stages, where she portrayed the trusted adviser Rafiki in the acclaimed production of The Lion King at the Theatre of the Wild in Disneyland, Hong Kong.