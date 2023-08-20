Got what it takes? The eThekwini Municipality is looking for 35 firefighters to join its 12-month learnership programme

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality is embarking on a recruitment drive to strengthen its firefighting workforce. The municipality is looking to employ 35 firefighters as part of its learnership programme.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “eThekwini Municipality is beefing up its manpower in the Fire and Rescue Department and has embarked on a recruitment drive to employ 35 firefighters as part of its learnership programme.” “This is in addition to the more than 500 firemen and women already in the employ of the municipality.” Sisilana said that the City’s firefighters work in extremely dangerous environments and have extinguished 4 224 fires in the past six months, including 145 fires at informal settlements, which are prevalent during the winter season.

There are 64 fully equipped fire engines that are fitted with a wide range of rescue devices which further enhance the capabilities of the teams working from 22 fire stations spread across the City. eThekwini’s firefighters work in extremely dangerous environments and have extinguished 4 224 fires in the past six months, including 145 fires at informal settlements, which are prevalent during the winter season. Picture: Supplied “The 35 successful candidates have an opportunity to be permanently employed after the 12-month learnership programme,” Sisilana said. “The recruitment drive will ensure that the firefighting workforce is enhanced to assist those in need and to protect lives, property, and infrastructure. Our fire stations are manned 24 hours a day, seven-days a week, 365 days a year by a highly competent team employed in the City’s Fire Department. Each of our fire stations have fully equipped state-of the-art fire engines.”

She said that when there are multiple fires, the City is always able to respond to those incidents and manage the situation due to its well-maintained equipment, daily rigorous training for its fit firefighters and the well-established chain of command in the Metro Police, SAPS, and various medical services. Sisilana added that the Fire and Rescue teams also conduct public awareness and education about safety, evacuation procedures, and the importance of promptly reporting fires on the 24-hour number 031 361 0000. “Residents can rest assured that the City’s Fire and Rescue Department is more than capable of dealing with any emergency. We also have a higher-ranking officer on standby after hours to ensure all reported incidents are promptly attended to without any compromise,” Sisilana said.

Hopefuls looking to join the City’s heroic A-team will be pleased to know the learnership recruitment drive is currently under way. eThekwini’s firefighters work in extremely dangerous environments and have extinguished 4 224 fires in the past six months, including 145 fires at informal settlements, which are prevalent during the winter season. Picture: Supplied “The advert for the Fire and Rescue Operations Training Programme can be found in the Metro Ezasegagasini newspaper and via the online portal at www.durban.gov.za. It outlines essential requirements, as well as the physical tests applicants, will be subjected to,” Sisilana said. She said that applicants will be subjected to registration, a written assessment, a physical fitness assessment, security clearance, and a medical assessment.

All applicants must report to the Durban Exhibition Centre on August 21-24 (today until Thursday) from 8am to 4pm for registration. They must bring their original matric certificate and a certified copy, original ID document and a certified copy and proof of residence. For enquiries about the Fire and Rescue Operations Learnership Programme, contact the eThekwini Municipal Academy’s Nokulunga Sibiya at 031 322 7535/ 3192 or Confidence Gumede from the Fire and Emergency Services at 031 311 5942. The eThekwini Municipality is beefing up its manpower in the Fire and Rescue Department and has embarked on a recruitment drive to employ 35 firefighters as part of its learnership programme. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.