Government officials urged to exercise transparency

Durban — The acting CEO of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) says government officials should exercise good administration, illustrating a policy that enhances citizens. In an interview with the Daily News, the recently appointed acting TKZN CEO, Sibusiso Gumbi, said the policy positions that should be acquired are transparent, and he believes that services should be provided without bias.

"We need to get professionals who are advocates that can help people find the services needed. Professionals who ensure correct procedures are followed, and abide by the law,” Gumbi said. “As long as we get officials who are not consumed by political influences but purely dedicated, administrative and principled, we are safe. I have been within the public sector for the past 28 years, but I always get puzzled when officials seem to be afraid of the auditors,” said the acting CEO. He said if officials know that they are innocent, they should not be afraid of being audited.

“Officials sometimes transgress by default while pursuing their work, not by choice. I, therefore, find it hard to understand why people are drawing back and afraid of the SIU,” he said. He added that professionals driven by political influences ruin the morale of government institutions. He said officials instigating political agenda cause a menace in the services that should be provided to the public. “I don’t have a problem with what people do outside of the workplace, but it becomes an issue when their actions affect the operations that should keep the processes running without any obstruction,” Gumbi said.

In line with the tourism recovery strategy, the department is focused on rebuilding international markets through various initiatives and activations undertaken with South African Tourism. Last week, a team of delegates from TKZN were among the representatives from countries that attended the World Travel Market conference in London, which aimed to promote local destinations and also allow access to international markets. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.