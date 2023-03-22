Government responsible for ensuring every human right is served with respect says KZN Premier Dube-Ncube

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the Solomuzi Sports Field at Mondlo in Vryheid to commemorate Human Rights Day on Tuesday. Dube-Ncube spoke on the importance of respecting and fulfilling every human right.

She said the government has a responsibility to make sure that every human right is served with respect. “We are a government elected by the people, and we understand that in order to protect people’s rights, we must be close to the public. “That is why we came here to Zululand District.

“Today, the people’s government has come to our people here in Baqulusini, to identify the progress we are making to ensure that people's rights are respected and fulfilled. “We are government’s team that includes all the governors of the province, and we are always present in many wards, meeting people to see if what the Bill of Rights says is happening where our communities live,” said Dube-Ncube. She said the area is known for its bad reputation for exploiting the rights of farm dwellers.

“This is an issue that we continue to work on, and I want to say that we are going to win this war of oppression of our farmworkers. “There are still small groups of oppressors left, but the wave of revolution is over them,” said Dube-Ncube. She said during her arrival in Baqulusini, many places had been responding with programmes to improve people’s lives.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the Solomuzi Sports Field at Mondlo in Vryheid to commemorate Human Rights Day yesterday. Picture: supplied “Yesterday (Monday), we started there to start the construction of a skills centre in Dumbe, which will be known as the Dan Nkosi Youth Skills Development Centre. “This centre, once built, will facilitate the training of skills outside here in the Zululand region. “Children who have passed matric will no longer be forced to spend huge amounts of money to study at higher education institutions in Durban, Johannesburg and TVET colleges in KwaNongoma and other distant places,” said Dube-Ncube.

“Secondly, since we came here to commemorate Human Rights Day, we had the opportunity to visit Our Harvest Farm, which is managed by a prominent woman in business, with a feed lot, an abattoir, and meat processing and skin processing. “We also visited the Mondlo police station, where we raised our complaints and dissatisfaction with the community here in Mondlo and its surroundings with the way the station is doing its work,” said Dube-Ncube. She said since the existence of the domestic government, there had been a visible difference in many areas, which is proof that there is positive change.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, said Zululand District was known for its high unemployment rate, poverty and water crisis. “It is our duty as the government to provide job opportunities, ensure that everyone has access to healthy water and end poverty,” said Mahlaba. Chairperson for the House of Traditional and Khoi-san Leaders, Inkosi Rubert Sifiso Shinga, said it was important for the government to put an end to traditional customs that may still abuse human rights.

"We need to look closely at the issue of forced marriages, especially in young women. "No one is supposed to be forced into marriage against their will, this should be regarded as kidnapping and sexual assault," said Inkosi Shinga. As a way to commemorate Human Rights Day, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube took a walkabout of the Mondlo Police Station and received a report from the Station Commander Picture: supplied