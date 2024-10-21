Grade 12 pupils face first National Senior Certificate exams amid weather warnings

Durban — Come rain or sunshine the Grade 12 pupils will sit to write their first National Senior Certificate exams on Monday (today), despite the inclement weather warning (level 6 disruptive rain) by the South African Weather Service. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told the Daily News that 207 419 matric candidates will write their English Paper 3 examination on Monday (today).

While at the pledge signing and prayer ceremony on Friday at Siyamukela High School under Amajuba District, KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka stated the importance of preparation, focus and dedication as catalysts of success in a pupil's journey. “Education is important, you need to ensure that you grab the opportunities given to you with both hands because teachers have done it all to ensure that you are prepared,” said Hlomuka. As the MEC presided over the signing of the pledge ceremony, he invited the Head of the Department Nkosinathi Ngcobo, Siyamukela High School principal Lindiwe Gwala and pupils to follow suit in signing the pledge.

He urged learners to resist the temptation to plagiarise. “Please act ethically and do not jeopardise the credibility of exams, we wish you well,” said Hlomuka. He told pupils to rest well for their first examination.

However, during a press briefing last week, he assured the public of the province's readiness to run the exams. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli and Hlomuka, monitor the beginning of examinations at the Isolemamba High School, Umbumbulu in Insimbini on Monday (today). The department revealed that this monitoring process forms part of a series of planned precautionary measures to ensure credible and error-free exams in the province.

“I want to wish our matriculants the best of luck in person and boost their morale to stay focused in this long marathon 29 Days Matric Examinations, which will start (today) and end on November 28. “As the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, we want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the entire education fraternity for the preparation and administration of this Final NSC Examination and to the Honourable Premier for KwaZulu-Natal Natal, Ntuli for his unwavering support to the education department," said Hlomuka. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.