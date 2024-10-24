Grade 12 pupils urged to rest to avoid burnout

Simelane spoke about the current examinations during the latest episode of KZN Health Chat Dot hosted by Ntokozo Maphisa, published by the department recently.

Simelane highlighted that the scope of the final exams largely draws from grade 11 content, and thus, pupils are not venturing into entirely new realms of study and all they need to do now is focus as they have learned the work in the previous grade.

“Avoid studying for hours on end the previous night before the exam. This may strain you so much and you might fall asleep due to exhaustion during the exam,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of having a study timetable and a resting timetable, as it is just as essential for the body to rest.