Grade 12 pupils urged to rest to avoid burnout

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has urged grade 12 pupils writing their final National Senior Certificate exams to avoid overstraining themselves.
Simelane spoke about the current examinations during the latest episode of KZN Health Chat Dot hosted by Ntokozo Maphisa, published by the department recently.
Simelane highlighted that the scope of the final exams largely draws from grade 11 content, and thus, pupils are not venturing into entirely new realms of study and all they need to do now is focus as they have learned the work in the previous grade.
“Avoid studying for hours on end the previous night before the exam. This may strain you so much and you might fall asleep due to exhaustion during the exam,” she said.
She emphasised the importance of having a study timetable and a resting timetable, as it is just as essential for the body to rest.
Simelane further said that most people are able to concentrate for roughly 45 minutes and they would need to rest their minds after that.
“If one does not rest during study, they will miss a lot of information due to exhaustion,” she said.
She also urged parents to support their children with prayers and to monitor their study schedules.
Meanwhile, the Department of Education has taken steps to ensure the integrity and oversight of examinations.
The Department of Education announced on social media platforms that KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, will oversee matric examinations at Ingula High School and Sicelokuhle High School, in the uThukela District.
The Department of Education's Head of Department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo will monitor the NSC Examinations in Empangeni High School followed by Dlangezwa High School, at the King Cetshwayo District on Thursday (today).
Daily News