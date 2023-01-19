Grandma recalls death of girl, 3, killed in a drive-by shooting

Durban — “There is no God. Why would he allow the murder of my princess?" These were the words of Annie Govender, whose 3-year-old granddaughter Sadie Govender died in a drive-by shooting in Bonela on Tuesday night.

Sadie was shot alongside a relative, Rider Pillay, 68, while they were seated in the lounge in Cardin Close. Both died in hospital. Sadie was watching cartoons while eating her peanut butter sandwich when three men emerged from the road and started shooting at the home. Govender went out of her bedroom when she saw sparks, thinking it was an electric explosion in the lounge ceiling. "I didn’t realise it was a shoot-out. It happened so fast. I saw Rider and Sadie falling off the sofa. I immediately grabbed Sadie, but she was already shot. The blood was oozing from her wounds.”

A bullet also grazed Govender. Annie Govender crying hysterically, holding on to a bottle of milk that she had prepared for her grand-daughter before she was brutally murdered by unknown hitmen. A gunshot wound is clearly visible Govender. l TUMI PAKKIES/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) "I don't even know when the shooting stopped. All I was doing that time was holding my baby with so much hope that she would survive. I looked directly in her eyes. I saw how nervous and shocked she was. I whispered to her that she was gonna be okay as she was struggling to breathe. I lied to her and myself. The moment she rolled her eyes I knew that my princess was leaving me. She held on until we were at the hospital. She rolled her eyes again and took her last breath," said Annie. She said the family was considering moving from the area.

"There is nothing left for me here. They took my life and joy. She was my reason to live and now I am all alone. I am scared the shooters might come back for my entire family. They wanted us all dead. What would stop them from finishing their job?" Govender asked. The front of the house. l TUMI PAKKIES/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) The father, Ricalen, said he was outside fixing the drain when the shooting started. He said the shooters did not see him, because he wasn’t wearing a shirt. "Our drain has never been problematic, but that day it was. I heard the shot and thought I should go and check it out. It never occurred to me that my family was under attack until I saw three guys holding guns running and firing towards the house.

“I couldn't go inside as they were standing in the front. I was spared but I lost the biggest part of myself. I lost my only daughter. I should have worn the shirt so they would have killed me and baby would be alive," said Ricalen. Ricalen said the shooters were known. He said his car was even shot at while they were driving to the hospital. "We have received numerous threats. We have been shot at over four times in the space of three months. I am strong, but this is a lot to take in. I am so hurt. I cannot even think properly. I am devastated beyond repair," he said.