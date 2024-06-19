Grandson accused of beheading granny booked into psychiatric hospital

Durban — Another report on the mental state of the man who is alleged to have killed and cut off his grandmother’s head is expected from the State psychiatric hospital that he has been booked into. Thabo Ntokozo Nzimande, 31, is alleged to have decapitated Beatrice DeLange’s head and kicked it up and down with his feet like a soccer ball at their Pinetown home.

Following his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court Nzimande was taken to RK Khan Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation which found that he was currently unfit to stand trial and that he had a history of substance abuse which included rock, cocaine, alcohol and cannabis. On Tuesday Nzimande was in court again where the State confirmed that a bed had been booked for him at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. The matter was adjourned to later in July possibly for a report from the hospital following further evaluation.

Information the Daily News has is that Nzimande was transported to the hospital on Tuesday after his court appearance. According to a report by RK Khan’s Dr Sheroshnee Govender who has experience in psychiatry, Nzimande has a bipolar mood disorder and substance-induced psychotic disorder. Govender found that Nzimande was unable to give an account of himself, could not remember the incident at all, and had a history of substance abuse.

The accused in the report admits to auditory hallucinations and told Govender that his brother is a known psychiatric patient on treatment. She found the accused to have impaired judgment and poor insight. According to police, the incident took place on Maurice Nicholas Road in Pinetown in the evening at around 9pm.

Pinetown police responded to reports of a man who was walking around the yard of an apartment at an estate on Maurice Nicholas Road and upon arrival, the victim's body was found lying in the bedroom without the head, which was found in the lounge. Police said that the suspect was found on the scene wearing blood-stained clothes, it was then discovered that the suspect had cut off his grandmother's head with a bush knife.