Grey Street Mosque gets R7m insurance payout for flat fire
Durban - THE Juma Masjid Trust received a R7million insurance payout to start renovations to flats that were destroyed by a fire last month.
The Juma Masjid in the Durban CBD, also known as the Grey Street Mosque, had a close shave after a fire gutted seven flats on the first floor of the building.
Yesterday, New National Assurance managing director Kalim Rajab handed over a cheque to trust chairperson advocate Abu Baker Mohammed.
Mohammed said the trust ticked all the boxes and worked with efficiency to ensure the claim was paid out within two weeks.
“They had to get architects, the building measurements and other factoring issues to make it possible. The ball is now in our court to get the rebuilding off the ground,” he said
The cause of the fire was not yet established. Mohammed said he was grateful there were no fatalities.
Rajab said the complex was a historic part of Durban and “our heritage structures must be protected”.
Halifax Insurance Broker managing director Sarfaraz Rasool said the building was a landmark for underground political meetings.
He said the apartheid special forces could not raid the complex during the height of apartheid and the Struggle for democracy.
“The historical significance and nation-building it contributed to must not be forgotten,” Rasool said.
Daily News