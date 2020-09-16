Grey Street Mosque gets R7m insurance payout for flat fire

Durban - THE Juma Masjid Trust received a R7million insurance payout to start renovations to flats that were destroyed by a fire last month.

The Juma Masjid in the Durban CBD, also known as the Grey Street Mosque, had a close shave after a fire gutted seven flats on the first floor of the building.

Yesterday, New National Assurance managing director Kalim Rajab handed over a cheque to trust chairperson advocate Abu Baker Mohammed.

Mohammed said the trust ticked all the boxes and worked with efficiency to ensure the claim was paid out within two weeks.

“They had to get architects, the building measurements and other factoring issues to make it possible. The ball is now in our court to get the rebuilding off the ground,” he said