Greyhound closure: Bus industry in turmoil

SILINDILE NYATHIKAZI Durban - MORE than 800 people will lose their jobs after Greyhound announced that it will be closing its operations. This was according to the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARBC), which also reported that over 4 000 jobs have been lost in the industry since March last year. “The closure of Greyhound and Citiliner are an indictment of the sad state of affairs and turmoil the industry is in. The industry has experienced a huge dip and it is really bleeding. There are some companies which have not operated since April last year. People are selling their buses and businesses, and numerous companies such as Putco have had to retrench workers. It’s terrible,” said the council secretary-general, Gary Wilson. The bus service, together with Citiliner, announced on its social media platforms that it will be closing its operations from February 14, after 37 years of service.

“Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until February 14, 2021. Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded,” announced the company on social media.

The company that became synonymous with South African transport thanked its customers for its support over the years and customers were advised to contact the company for refunds.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said Greyhound’s two-week notice was unheard of but would do what they can to help workers regardless.

"We can confirm we received a Section 189 notice from Unitrans, the company which owns Greyhound, Megabus and Magic Transfers. It confirms that the company is contemplating closing and retrenching all 693 employees of all three companies.

“We are dismayed that Unitrans would embark on this process and then state that they expect that by February 14 the company will be closed. They basically gave us two weeks notice, which is unheard of in a Section 189 process because such a process usually takes months. Nevertheless we will do whatever we can to help workers and our members," said Numsa.

Wilson added that the government’s lack of action on the matter had worsened the situation.

“The industry has been overlooked because it has had very little support from the government. Companies have written to the government for support but have received no response. As the council, we have also tried to to apply on behalf of our industry for UIF-TERS, but have had no response or success on that either. Why is our industry being overlooked?” asked Wilson.

Meanwhile, the DA has called on the Transport Ministry to intervene and prevent the shutdown of the company’s operations.

“This decision will have devastating consequences, with thousands more South Africans now facing joblessness and unemployment. Furthermore, the closure of Greyhound and Citiliner will leave a massive gap in the affordable long-distance travel sector, as thousands of South Africans and those living in our neighbouring countries have for decades relied on these services,” said DA shadow minister of transport Chris Hunsinger.

Greyhound and Citiliner had not commented at the time of publication.

