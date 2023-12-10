Group of hikers submerge themselves in river to escape bee stings

Durban – A group of hikers had to jump into a river in order to save themselves from a bee attack. The incident happened on Saturday, and the Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) were called out to help a group of hikers who had been stung multiple times by a swarm of bees in the Drak Gardens area.

UEMS said that the group, which included young adults and small children, had to submerge themselves in the nearby river to try to escape the multiple stings. “Very fortunately, none of the hikers were critical, with one lady treated and transported to the nearest hospital and the other members of the group given oral medication and advised to go for further treatment and monitoring if required,” UEMS said. Khotso Lodge and Horse Trails lent the Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) two horses and a groom so their paramedic could reach a patient more quickly than on foot. Picture: Underberg Emergency Medical Services UEMS thanked Khotso Lodge and Horse Trails for lending them two horses and a groom. This helped their paramedic to reach the patient more quickly than on foot and the horse safely carried the patient out the mountains to the ambulance for further treatment and transport.

“We wish those involved a speedy recovery,” UEMS said. In September, ALS Paramedics responded to an incident in the Hillary area where a man was stung multiple times by bees. ALS Paramedics said the man was rushed to a hospital by a private vehicle before paramedics arrived, so the circumstances were unknown.

In February, four people – three men and a woman – were rushed to hospital after they were stung by a swarm of bees that had been disturbed while garden services were cleaning a yard in Grosvenor on the Bluff. All four patients were treated on the scene by advanced life support paramedics and, once stabilised, they were transported to the hospital for further care. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.