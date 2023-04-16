Guard robbed of cash in Durban after being hit on head with gun butt

Durban — A cash-in-transit (CIT) guard was hit with the butt of a gun by a robber during a heist in Durban on Friday. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that a person was left with moderate injuries following a CIT robbery on a pavement in Durban’s central business district.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics together with ALS paramedics services responded to the scene to find the security officer with an injury to his head after he was assaulted by unknown suspects during a robbery,” Van Reenen said. He said that the South African Police Service was in attendance and would investigate. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Durban were searching for at least two suspects in connection with the CIT robbery in Prince Edward Street.

Netshiunda said: “It is reported that a cash-in-transit security guard had just collected money from a store and was approaching a cash delivery truck when he was allegedly approached by two armed suspects who robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money after hitting him with the butt of the firearm on the head. No shots were fired. “The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a grey Toyota Avanza.” This was the third CIT robbery or attempted robbery in Durban in three days.

On Wednesday evening, robbers fired several shots at a CIT vehicle until it came to a standstill at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye Drive and Ulwandle Street in KwaDabeka. “An undisclosed amount of money was reportedly stolen as well as three firearms belonging to the guards. No one was reported injured during the incident,” Netshiunda said. “The suspects abandoned a silver Mercedes-Benz at the scene and preliminary police investigations confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Malvern in May 2022.”

He said police were searching for the suspects. Netshiunda said that earlier on Wednesday, would-be robbers were involved in an attempted CIT in Mobeni Heights. “It is alleged that the suspects fired shots at the security guard and he sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said.