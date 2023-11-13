Durban — Community activists condemned the actions of “unsympathetic” security guards, seen dragging a female tenant on the floor when evicting her from her flat in Treehaven, Phoenix, recently. A group of GBH security guards on the video, now circulating on social media, are seen towing the woman, who seemed to be refusing to evacuate from a room believed to be hers.

In the video recording, the voices of enraged neighbours who were trying to stop the incident can be heard. In a statement shared by the Voice of Phoenix (Vop), the non-government organisation said it disapproved of the manner in which the matter was addressed. “No human deserves their rights to be infringed upon and Vop will not be taking the matter lightly.

“We will ensure the matter reaches the highest authorities of South Africa and the plight of the people is heard. “We therefore condemn the act of infringing on the rights of the woman who is being so unceremoniously pulled out of her home. “Later this month, the country will be going into the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, yet we encounter people who rob a woman of her dignity,“ said the statement. Vassie Govender, a Vop Exco member, said of the security issue that their organisation would “take the matter up tomorrow (Monday) at a local police station and open a case.

“We are sick and tired of these bullies. Why are they not involving law enforcement when they are evicting tenants? “I am not saying people should live for free, but the company is aware of the steps that need to be taken in such instances. “GBH always oversteps the line and has been doing it for years. Now it has gone too far.

“We need the owner of the company to tell us why this is happening under his watch. We cannot accept such intolerable behaviour,” said Govender. He said his team has not been able to get the woman’s contact number but is planning to get it before they head to the police station. Narendh Ganesh, chairperson of the Duffs Road Civic Association and founder of new political party the National Independent Congress of South Africa (Nicsa), said the circulating video is disturbing and the act of security guards manhandling the woman is totally unacceptable.

“I am not sure of the circumstances but the gang of a security company involved in the video recording has no right to act in this manner. I cannot accept their behaviour and I am sure the SAPS should have been informed about the eviction,” said Ganesh. Daily News could not get GBH Security to comment because the employee who answered the Durban office telephone line refused to direct the news reporter to the company’s media liaison officer. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.