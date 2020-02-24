Gunmen sought after trio shot in Hillcrest pub brawl









Police are investigating charges of attempted murder after three people were shot in Hillcrest during an alleged bar fight at around midnight on Saturday. File picture: Pexels Durban - Police are investigating charges of attempted murder after three people were shot in Hillcrest during an alleged bar fight at around midnight on Saturday. The trio were shot by unknown men in the pub on Old Main Road. “The wounded were taken to hospital. The matter is still under investigation,” provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said. Mobi-Claw 911 spokesperson Mike Myers said they received an alert from a local pub of a shooting incident on its premises. “The police, private security officers and paramedics were on the scene within minutes. At first it seemed as if there were no injuries; then information started to filter through that the victims were being taken to a local hospital in private vehicles.

“This was relayed to the police, who sent officers to investigate,”Myers said.

It was later confirmed that three gunshot victims had been admitted to hospital.

“Preliminary investigations suggested that rival biker gangs were involved in a drug turf war,” Myers said.

He said it was significant that the incident related to a warning they issued a few years ago, after the Siam Lee murder investigation.

“We put out a strong warning that drugs and drug-related crime is in our upmarket suburbs countrywide, and is a ticking time-bomb for such incidents.

“As long as there is a demand for drugs in the suburbs, we will attract drug dealers from all over to our neighbourhood. The higher the demand, the bigger the attraction to the dealers and the bigger the chance of dealers stepping on each other’s toes,” Myers said.

Hillcrest community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Steven King said it was the first incident of this nature that he was aware of in his policing area.

King said at the time of the incident there was panic in the community, as friends and loved ones were known to be at the pub at the time of the incident.

“It is a shocking incident, and it has scared a lot of residents. We trust that the investigation will receive priority to ensure these incidents don’t recur."

Daily News