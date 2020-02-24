The trio were shot by unknown men in the pub on Old Main Road.
“The wounded were taken to hospital. The matter is still under investigation,” provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.
Mobi-Claw 911 spokesperson Mike Myers said they received an alert from a local pub of a shooting incident on its premises.
“The police, private security officers and paramedics were on the scene within minutes. At first it seemed as if there were no injuries; then information started to filter through that the victims were being taken to a local hospital in private vehicles.