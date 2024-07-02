Halisi Afrique’s lounge all set for Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban — Halisi Afrique’s Hospitality Lounge is all set to enchant consumers with a hot line-up, imaginative decorations and delectable cuisine for its third edition at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July at the historic Greyville Racecourse on Saturday. According to Halisi, their collaborative space takes pride in “working with various talents from the hospitality, entertainment and creative industries” to offer an exclusive experience to their guests.

In a press release, Phindile Pru Zulu, co-owner of Halisi Afrique, said the experience promises a “burst of passion and flavour” through the talent of Chef Palesa Seabela from Parsley On Thyme. “This year, we are changing things up. Our 300-pax marquee always attracts attention with its stunning decor for the passers-by. This year, we wanted to surprise and delight our guests inside the space,” she said. Guests can anticipate a vibrant menu inspired by tastes from South Africa and beyond.

A model shows an African-inspired dress as a preview of the fashion that will be showcased at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July. Picture: Supplied Chef Pali elaborated: “Our menu is a thrilling mix of colours and flavours from around the globe. While we are in Durban, which is known for curries, we aim to break the norm and offer a diverse culinary journey encompassing Greece, Asia, Italy, Morocco and more." Attendees will be transported to a world of luxury, where every aspect is crafted to exude sophistication and refinement, she said. The entertainment line-up features performances by Sphectacula and DJ Naves, Lamiez Holworthy, Rosetta, Koshered Soul, Black Motion, Asante and Teenice.

Zulu stressed that the importance of such events is not only entertainment, but showcasing local talent and promoting tourism. Emphasising the significance of skills transfer, she said Halisi ensures that seasoned professionals mentor the younger generation. “Collaborating in this project is Syavaya Shuttle Service, offering high-end transport for the stars of the day. An extraordinary photographer with an eye for the perfect angles, Nkanyiso Nqhome, who displays his work in restaurants around the city of Durban, also forms part of the team,” she said. So is Derrick Mhlongo, a prominent figure in the fashion industry. Known for his work in fashion and model training at Iindoni Models, Mhlongo shared insights into the theme, “Ride the Wave”.

He highlighted its essence of capturing the vibrant Durban July spirit, incorporating coastal elements like sand, water activities and marine life into guests’ attire. Mhlongo invited guests to immerse themselves in “an ocean of elegance and excitement” during the event. Tickets to the Halisi Afrique Hospitality Lounge can be booked via: [email protected], Instagram:@ halisi_afrique