Happy Earth Festival teaches children about nature

Durban — Non-profit organisation Happy Earth Environmental Education and Sustainability Forum recently hosted more than 1 500 pupils from 33 schools from uMgungundlovu district to celebrate Happy Earth Festival at the Botanical Garden in Pietermaritzburg. To give lessons, stories, games, and provide hands-on environmental education for pre-school, primary, and high school pupils. Particularly from poorly resourced state schools that cannot provide learners with positive experiences of the natural environment.

Some of these activities include river health and stream assessment. Water conservation, waste management and recycling, climate change education, propagation of vegetables, ocean education, and experiential environmental. Festival founder and coordinator, Pandora Long and the HEF organising team said the aim of the festival is to provide kids with a wide range of environmental topics in a fun experiential way and imparting valuable knowledge and insights about our earth our relationship with it and how to work towards a better world for both people and place Pandora concluded by expressing her gratitude to all the organisations, volunteers, schools and everyone who made this event possible for the kids said:

“We would also like to thank the participating organisations, their environmental educators and supporting staff, volunteers and students. This tremendous collaborative effort and the energy and enthusiasm the event engenders sets a wonderful example for the participating youth that together we can make a difference,’’ said Long. The Festival is a substantial education event that has been taking place at the KZN Botanical Gardens in Pietermaritzburg since 2013, the Festival has brought together environmental educators from more than 25 different organizations to present experiential environmental lessons to 1 500 and 120 teachers from 30 disadvantaged schools. This was the ninth Happy Earth Festival hosted by Happy Earth Environmental Education & Sustainability Forum since 2013.