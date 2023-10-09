Harry Gwala elective conference ‘resounding success’

Durban — Political analysts commended the ANC’s Harry Gwala region for holding a successful elective conference, and said the party still had much work to do to unite its comrades. ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma heaped praise on the region, as did the Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the Nelson Mandela University, Bheki Mngomezulu.

Mngomezulu said for the ANC to keep its hopes of making it in the upcoming national government elections next year, it had to work hard to remain united, diffusing all tension that existed between its leadership. “Fighting over tenders and other leadership disagreements that continue to exist between them, should be resolved, so they all work towards the emancipation of those who live on the margins of society,” he said. Political analyst and University of Zululand professor, Sipho Seepe, said Harry Gwala was one of the oldest regions of the ANC, therefore holding a successful elective conference would help pave the way for the other ANC regions to unite, and bring it back to its old stature.

Duma said the conference set the tone for the way forward, which would sustain the ANC for future generations. “Deep love for a fellow comrade and unity behind a clear programme of action should be the guiding principle, as opposed to fighting for tenders and other things that do not add value to society and the ANC,” he stressed. The conference was held at the Bulwer Community Hall on Saturday.

Duma said it was a resounding success, and helped unite the Regional General Council (RGC) of the Harry Gwala region that elected new regional officials and an REC member. ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the party congratulated the following elected leadership: Qiniso Mnguni, regional secretary; Xolani Tshazi, deputy secretary; and new REC member, Nkululeko Mphakathi. “We salute delegates for using this elective regional general council to bury factionalism and for setting standards on how to ensure peaceful election of ANC cadres into positions of responsibility. The influx of messages of congratulations is a clear indication that the unity on display today will be replicated in other regions and the country.”

Mndebele said Duma reminded delegates that the enemies of the ANC celebrated each time members of the party tore each other apart in the full glare of the public. “We have a responsibility to ensure the energy that is always invested in lobbying and campaigning before conferences is re-channelled to ensure we work together to strengthen the ANC.” The new leadership will work hard to resuscitate the old ANC culture that made no one feel alienated for whatever reason.