Hawks and RTMC crackdown on fraudulent vehicle licence disc syndicate in KZN

Durban — Four suspects have appeared in two separate courts on charges of fraud, corruption and possession of fraudulent vehicle licence discs in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), in collaboration with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)- Hawks, dismantled a syndicate involved in producing and distributing fake licence discs and operator cards during a combined law enforcement operation in Mtubatuba on Monday.

Zwane explained that the operation took place following intelligence regarding an identified house suspected of generating counterfeit licence discs and operator cards, which were being sold to truck operators. “It was found that several trucks, previously discontinued from service, were being illegally operated with these fake documents, bypassing roadworthy checks,” Zwane said. “Armed with a Section 252A authorisation and a search warrant, NTACU investigators initiated contact with a runner involved in the distribution of the counterfeit documents.”

Zwane said that on Tuesday, a transaction was carried out between the agent and the runner, during which a fake licence disc and operator card were handed over in exchange for a R1 500 fee. “Following the transaction, the runner and an accomplice were arrested on the spot. A search warrant was executed at the identified house, leading to the arrest of another suspect and the seizure of three laptops, multiple fake licence discs, and the operator card previously sent to the runner. After a thorough inspection of the suspect’s phone, numerous photos of expired licences sent by various individuals were found,” Zwane said. “Upon further investigations, a fourth suspect was located and arrested after being found in possession of two fake licence discs. His cellphone also contained images of various fake discs. The money used in the transaction during the operation was also recovered from the runner,”Zwane said.

Zwane added that investigations into the syndicate’s operations are ongoing. It is suspected that the group was responsible for supplying a large number of fake discs and operator cards to tipper truck operators in the region. Those arrested were; Phiwayinkosi Zulu, 49, Philani Mkhwanazi, 35, Melusi Tembe, 32, and Thobani Ngobe, 29. They were charged with fraud, corruption and possession of fraudulent vehicle licence disc. Zulu, Mkhwanazi, and Tembe appeared in the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court while Ngobe appeared in the KwaMsane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The matter was remanded to November 1 for bail application.

Elaborating on the suspects and their arrests, KZN Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Sibu Ncane said that Hawks’ Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation officers received information from the RTMC about a suspect living on Saligna Road in Mtubatuba, allegedly issuing fraudulent vehicle licence discs in exchange for cash. “An intensive investigation was initiated by the Hawks, leading to the arrests of Mkhwanazi and Zulu on October 22,” Ncane explained. “During questioning, they led the police to Tembe, who was also arrested and had four laptops and a cellphone confiscated for further investigation. All three were charged with fraud and corruption.

“The investigation then led the police to the KwaMsane area, where Ngobe was found with a fraudulent vehicle licence disc and subsequently arrested. He was charged with possession of a fraudulent vehicle licence disc.” Ncane said. KZN Hawks head Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona commended the members for their good work. Senona said the investigation highlights the efforts by the Hawks and the RTMC to crack down on fraudulent vehicle licence disc issuance in KZN. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.