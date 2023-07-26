Hawks arrest three suspects who allegedly shot dead a Durban metro police officer on the M7

Durban — A day before Durban Metro Police Service Superintendent Errol Ogle’s memorial service, three of his alleged killers appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Ogle’s memorial service was to be held on Wednesday at Church on the Move, 242 Main Road, in Malvern, Queensburgh.

His alleged hijackers and murderers appeared in court on Tuesday. Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said that three men appeared in court for the murder of a metro police officer. Nxumalo said that the Durban-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation ensured that the suspects who allegedly killed the officer were brought to book.

“Three accused, Sabelo Mncube, 42, Mzomuhle Lawrence Gamede, 38, and Phakamani Mlungisi Mpanza, 33, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and they were remanded in custody,” Nxumalo said. Mncube and his accomplices are facing charges of murder, armed robbery, hijacking and kidnapping, Nxumalo said. “The matter was postponed to September 1, 2023, for further investigation.”

Ogle, 52, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on Thursday last week on the M7 near the Malvern off-ramp when he tried to stop the truck that was driving on an oncoming lane. He was also robbed of his service firearm. The suspects allegedly drove off in his marked Durban metro police VW Polo, which was later found abandoned in Pinetown. “The incident spurred the Hawks’ investigation and with the assistance of metro police, they arrested the suspects within 72 hours,” Nxumalo said. “One man was arrested in Durban on Saturday, whereas the second man was arrested on Sunday at Estcourt. The third suspect was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning at a hostel in uMlazi.”

On the day of the incident, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that a metro police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the M7. He said that just after 7am, ALS Paramedics were called to the scene. “On assessment, it was discovered that the officer had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased,” Jamieson said.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda mourned Ogle’s death. Ogle was based at the Queensburgh metro police station. He joined the municipality in 1999. Kaunda condemned the senseless killing and described Ogle as brave.

Kaunda called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their quest to apprehend the culprits so that they face the full might of the law. “We are saddened by the passing of Inspector Ogle. The rate at which our employees are being gunned down is extremely alarming and so is the rate of the theft of our municipal vehicles which exposes our employees to all sorts of danger. This has reached unacceptable levels. I want to urge our metro police members not to be discouraged by the acts of these heartless criminals. Our officers must continue to fight crime fearlessly and within the ambit of the law. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ogle family, friends, and his colleagues at metro police,” Kaunda said.