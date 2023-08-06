Health Minister cautions BRICS over Covid-19

Durban — The Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla told the BRICS leaders on Friday that they should not let their guard down on Covid-19, although it no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. He said the virus would still continue to cause havoc. The 13th BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting was taking place under the “Bridging the Gap on Sustainable Health on the Road to Universal Health Coverage 2023” theme. Moreover, Friday marked the last day of BRICS health events currently under way at the Durban International Convention Centre in the run-up to the 15th BRICS Summit in August 2023.

“This virus will still unfortunately continue to cause havoc in our population and in our economy,” he said. He said they would have to make sure that they are tracking the virus because it will continue to evolve and pose risk in societies. He further said that he hopes that the leaders now have the tools and the political will in place to ensure that future waves of the Covid-19 do not result in more severe diseases and deaths. Phaahla said the bloc partnership has a significant role to play in surveillance, preparedness, and developing health mechanisms to confront pandemics.

Furthermore, he said over the last decade, the BRICS countries which are Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa have committed to substantial health-system reforms designed to improve equity in service use, quality, and financial protection, with the ultimate goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). “Last month, the National Assembly passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill paving the way for universal health care, bringing it a step closer to being signed into law and being rolled out. This is one of the most revolutionary bills ever passed by the National Assembly since the dawn of our democracy in 1994,” he told delegates. Phaahla added that the UHC is undoubtedly the cornerstone to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3, on good health and well-being.