Durban — As May is the burns awareness month the Department of Health has reminded the public to take precautions to ensure that preventable injuries are avoided. In a social media post, the department said parents should always supervise children in the bath. The South African National Burn Safety Awareness Week ends on Friday.

“Help prevent burns by keeping hot liquids away from children. Enforce a no-zone area around the stove and fires,” said the department. According to the National Burns Association of South Africa (Nbasa), there are approximately 6 800 burn injuries a year which mostly are believed to take place in the winter season. Here are a few tips on burns awareness and safety at home by the Nbasa: