Durban — As May is the burns awareness month the Department of Health has reminded the public to take precautions to ensure that preventable injuries are avoided.
In a social media post, the department said parents should always supervise children in the bath. The South African National Burn Safety Awareness Week ends on Friday.
“Help prevent burns by keeping hot liquids away from children. Enforce a no-zone area around the stove and fires,” said the department.
According to the National Burns Association of South Africa (Nbasa), there are approximately 6 800 burn injuries a year which mostly are believed to take place in the winter season.
Here are a few tips on burns awareness and safety at home by the Nbasa:
- Have working smoke alarms in your home.
- Have an escape plan.
- Use quick-release devices on security-barred windows.
- Learn at least two escape routes/emergency exits from each room.
Precautions on hot water and liquids as they can cause burns:
- Adjust the temperature of the geyser to 55°C.
- When cooking with oil, have a lid nearby that can be quickly placed over any oil if it ignites. A wet cloth or baking powder can also be used to smother the flames.
- Never throw water onto burning oil, it can spread the fire and also cause an explosion.
- Have a fire extinguisher and a fire blanket available in the kitchen.
Electricity can cause fires or burns
- Do not overload electrical circuits, especially extension cords.
- Supplying other properties or buildings with electricity by using long extensions, especially if they cross streets, can lead to electrocution and fire.
- Never use electrical appliances with wet hands, in the bathroom or pool, as water conducts electricity.
- Always unplug heat-producing appliances when not in use, especially irons and heaters.
- A heater must be at least 1-metre away from anything that may catch fire (clothing, furniture, or curtains). Do not dry clothes on a heater.
